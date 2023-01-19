Seneca Middle School substitute teacher fired over using 'poor judgment' in anatomy lesson

A substitute teacher at a middle school in the Sachem Central School District has been terminated after district officials found the teacher used "poor judgment" while introducing a lesson on anatomy.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Sachem Superintendent of Schools Christopher J. Pellettieri, who said the incidents occurred in three separate seventh-grade classes Tuesday at Seneca Middle School. The district did not identify the teacher or detail any of the incidents, instead saying only that "inappropriate activity was utilized."

In a statement to district parents and guardians, Pellettieri wrote: "It was brought to our attention today, that yesterday a 7th grade science leave replacement teacher at Seneca Middle School used poor judgment while introducing new material on anatomy. An inappropriate activity was utilized in three separate classes yesterday. This individual will not return to the classroom and will no longer be an employee of the district."

It also was not immediately clear how district officials learned of the "inappropriate" incidents — whether they were reported by students or by parents or guardians.