Suffolk committee OKs $2.123M purchase of 25.78 acres

The Suffolk Legislature’s environment committee on Monday unanimously approved a series of resolutions to authorize purchase of 25.78 acres on Brushes Creek in Laurel for $2.13 million.

The five resolutions, which will go before the full county legislature on Tuesday, would protect tracts on the east side of the creek, which flows into Peconic Bay. Owners of the parcels were Capital Asset Retirement Fund LLC, Tristate Capital Holdings LLC, Jeffrey Hallock and Hallock Holdings Corp.

“This will protect the whole east side of the creek from development, which will enhance the whole Peconic Estuary and the ospreys that nest there,” said Legis. Al Krupksi (D-Cutchogue).

The acquisitions will be accomplished in a cost-sharing arrangement with Southold Town. The county will pick up 79 percent of the cost, and the town will pay 21 percent. Southold has also agreed to provide ongoing management of the property once it is acquired.

The committee also approved a resolution that will be put to a vote of the full legislature on Tuesday. It would authorize appraisals for the purchase of development rights for 91.5 acres of what is known as Baiting Hollow Meadow Farm in Baiting Hollow, which involved sod and vegetable production.

The resolution came forward even though agricultural officials in recent months have maintained that the county farm preservation program is in danger in light of a state Supreme Court ruling last year that said farmers cannot get waivers to build on land to which development rights have been sold to the county.

Krupski said the various steps that have been taken “have done enough to give the agricultural community enough confidence” to enter the farmland program.