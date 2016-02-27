Man killed crossing Bay Shore street, say cops

A man was killed in Bay Shore on Friday night after being struck by a sport utility vehicle, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, 43, was trying to cross Brentwood Road near the Sunrise Highway service road when a 2007 Toyota Rav4 going southbound hit him just after 8 p.m., Det. Sgt. Jeffrey Walker of the Third Precinct said.

The man was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, Walker said. Police are withholding his name until his family is notified.

The SUV driver, Brian Cook, 63, of Rocky Point, was not injured and stayed at the scene. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

No criminality has been found, Walker said.

The investigation is continuing.