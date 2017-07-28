Suffolk County: More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

Eleven new mosquito samples in Suffolk County have tested positive for West Nile virus, county health officials said Friday.

That brings the number of samples testing positive for the virus to 22 this year. The new samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected on July 18 in Melville, West Babylon, Stony Brook, Setauket, Selden, Farmingville, and Port Jefferson Station, and on July 19 in Huntington and South Huntington, officials said.

Two birds have tested positive, one each in Nesconset and Hauppauge.

Nassau County reports two West Nile positive mosquito pools, both collected July 13 in Old Westbury, according to a health department spokeswoman.

“The confirmation of West Nile virus in mosquito samples or birds indicates the presence of West Nile virus in the area,” said Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken in a news release, adding “there is no cause for alarm.”

West Nile virus, which was first detected in birds and mosquito samples in Suffolk County in 1999 and annually since, is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

While most people with the virus will experience mild or no symptoms, some can develop severe symptoms including high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis, according to Tomarken.

Individuals, especially those age 50 or older or those with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, county health officials said.

To report mosquito problems or stagnant pools of water, call the Department of Public Works’ Vector Control Division at 631-852-4270.