Suffolk County police to auction seized property

Suffolk County police will auction off previously seized jewelry, cellphones, power tools and bicycles during a property auction Wednesday.

Valuables, including artwork and collectible U.S. and foreign currency seized as evidence will be part of the auction from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Yaphank at the police department’s property section.

Police put some of the items on display Tuesday, including costume jewelry, 14-karat gold necklaces, rings and watches from brands including Aldo, DKNY, Gruen, Marc Jacobs and Omega.

Minimum bids will not be set until Wednesday morning when jewelry is measured against the gold exchange rate, police said.

Other items set for auction include generators, Andersen windows and Fender acoustic guitars.

All materials are sold for the best offer in “as-is” condition.

Frances Lesser, 84, of Medford was browsing the auction materials Tuesday at a preview and said she has attended police auctions for 30 years. Lesser said she often buys materials for her shop, Lion’s Furniture in Patchogue, or donates bicycles purchased at auction to the homeless or migrant workers unable to drive.

“I’ve got some nice costume jewelry, clothing and bicycles here,” Lesser said. “It’s addictive. As long as I have my walker, I’ll come until I’m bedridden.

William Johnson of Jamesport came to the preview looking for vehicles after police held an auto auction earlier this month. He said he might come back Wednesday to look at tools up for auction.

“I decided to see what they’ve got,” he said. “They look brand-new. … They’ve got to go somewhere, so you might as well put it to use right?”