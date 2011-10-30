Suffolk delays $6M payment to police

How tight is Suffolk's cash flow situation? Last Thursday, the county postponed a quarterly $6-million payment to police for night differential -- scheduled a year ago -- to make its Nov. 3 payroll. Officials justify the delay by noting that the payments were initially scheduled for two weeks before they were required under contracts with three police unions. About 2,800 officers are affected at an average $2,100 per person. Officials say the payment will be made Nov. 10. By then the county expects to have collected its first November sales tax payment.

-- Rick Brand