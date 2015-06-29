Suffolk: Mosquito spraying planned for Fire Island, salt marshes

Suffolk County is planning both ground spraying for adult mosquitoes on Fire Island and aerial spraying of salt marshes, targeting mosquito larvae, for Tuesday, weather permitting, health officials said.

Streets in the Fire Island villages of Davis Park and Point O'Woods are to be sprayed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the pesticide Anvil, officials said.

The pesticide Vectobac 12AS is to be sprayed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. by helicopter at a low altitude over marsh areas in all towns but Smithtown, officials said.

County officials said residents don't need to take precautions, any human exposure is unlikely, and the pesticide has "no significant human toxicity," officials said.

Besides being annoying, some mosquitoes' bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are "quite low," the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure if possible by staying clear of the area during spraying and at least 30 minutes after.

Among the "common-sense steps" the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents during spraying and 30 minutes after.

For details, call Suffolk's spraying information hotline at 631-852-4939 or visit http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/PublicHealth/PreventiveServices/PesticideApplicationNotification.aspx