Suffolk officer hurt in Lindenhurst crash

A Suffolk County police officer was injured and his patrol car wrecked in a collision with a bread truck on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst early Tuesday, police said.

Police have not identified the officer, but said he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with "non-life-threatening injuries" after the crash around 3 a.m.

The driver of the bread truck was not injured, police said.

Police said the officer's patrol car was traveling west on Montauk Highway near Sixth Street when the eastbound bread delivery truck moved into the turn lane and tried to turn left onto South Sixth Street.

The officer swerved to avoid a collision, but the bread truck struck the rear of the patrol unit, sending it into a nearby utility pole, police said.

Police said the road was closed in both directions between Fifth and Eighth streets for investigation until about 6:15 a.m. No charges have been filed.