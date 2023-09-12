Long IslandSuffolk

2 Suffolk officers hurt while probing burglary in progress, fall through floor in Huntington Station, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Two Suffolk County police officers investigating a burglary suffered minor injuries when a basement stairwell collapsed in Huntington Station Monday.

Police said the two Second Precinct officers, who were not identified, fell 8-10 feet while searching a home on 11th Avenue about 2:39 p.m. They were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

Police did not release additional details of the burglary call but said the incident remained under investigation Tuesday.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
88-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested … COVID booster … Best cider doughnuts Credit: Newsday

Family taking teen off life support ... 88-year-old woman stabbed ... Jets win, lose Rodgers ... Tracking Lee

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
88-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested … COVID booster … Best cider doughnuts Credit: Newsday

Family taking teen off life support ... 88-year-old woman stabbed ... Jets win, lose Rodgers ... Tracking Lee

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME