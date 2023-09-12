2 Suffolk officers hurt while probing burglary in progress, fall through floor in Huntington Station, police say
Two Suffolk County police officers investigating a burglary suffered minor injuries when a basement stairwell collapsed in Huntington Station Monday.
Police said the two Second Precinct officers, who were not identified, fell 8-10 feet while searching a home on 11th Avenue about 2:39 p.m. They were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.
Police did not release additional details of the burglary call but said the incident remained under investigation Tuesday.
