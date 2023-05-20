Suffolk police remember county's fallen officers at memorial wall

Donna Boeri lost her father when she was 4 years old.

Her dad, Officer John J. Nolan, was the Suffolk County Police Department’s first officer when it was formed in 1960, and also its first fallen officer when he died four months later.

His name is included on the county's police memorial at Suffolk police headquarters in Yaphank. Police officials on Friday once again read Nolan’s name, and those of 27 other fallen officers, to remember their sacrifice.

Nolan, who joined the newly formed police department after serving with Islip police, died from a heart attack April 17, 1960, after chasing a robbery suspect, his daughter said. He had returned home on his 1-month-old son’s christening day when he collapsed. His young wife started chest compressions.

“It was like an unexpected bomb going off in their life plan,” Boeri said. “We were robbed of the love, laughter and guidance. We will forever carry a void that can never be filled. Our hearts are forever broken.”

During the annual ceremony, the department added one of its first chiefs, Thomas P. Compitello, to its memorial wall. Compitello, 87, a 48-year veteran of the department who joined from Amityville, died in December from 9/11-related prostate cancer.

“It is a reality we’re reminded about every day when we wake up without our loved ones,” Suffolk PBA president Noel DiGirolamo told family members of fallen officers. “There are no words, memorials or tributes to ease the loss you’ve endured. We now have 28 names on this memorial; that’s 28 too many.”

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison noted the fearlessness of police officers, whether rushing to the Twin Towers or working through a pandemic.

Harrison, who has two daughters working as police officers, said he knows the fears of families when their loved one answers the call.

“This is not an easy day for so many of you. We’re here to remember those guardian angels who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Harrison said. “Your family member paved the way and laid the foundation for this police department. It’s important in 10, 20, 50 years from now, people walk past this memorial, they know your loved ones' names and sacrifice for this county, state and this country.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone noted that just 24 hours earlier, they were celebrating the release of Michael LaFauci from the hospital after he was shot May 11, allegedly by a gang member.

“It’s once again a reminder to us all of the dangers that police officers and law enforcement officers find themselves in and place themselves in on a daily basis in order to keep all of us safe and protect our communities,” Bellone said.