Suffolk County Transit Bus catches fire in South Huntington, police say

A Suffolk County Transit Bus fire caused the closure of a section of New York Avenue in South Huntington early Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said initial reports from the scene were that all passengers and the driver were safely evacuated from the bus — and that there were no reported injuries.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Fire officials said firefighters from Huntington Manor Fire Department responded to the scene, located on New York Avenue between Deepdale Drive and Edison Drive.

Police said New York Avenue was closed in both directions in the area for access and cleanup, and said it was not immediately clear how long it would remain closed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The scene is just north of Wolf Hill Road.