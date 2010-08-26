Suffolk Water to take over E. Farmingdale Water District

The town of Babylon voted Thursday to approve an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have it take over management of the East Farmingdale Water District.

Under the 40-year contract, the water authority will manage the district and is responsible for all maintenance and improvements in the district's infrastructure. The town board will continue to set the rates and can terminate the agreement at any time, but will have to repay the water authority for any capital improvements.

A handful of residents voiced their concerns during Thursday's public hearing on the agreement, many criticizing the 10 a.m. start time and requesting a public information meeting be held before the contract being approved. The residents, who said they only received a letter about the agreement last Friday, complained that they did not have enough time to look over the contract.

"This might be the best thing but I feel this is being rushed through so quickly," said Helen Norjen.

Norjen said the letter from Supervisor Steve Bellone contained only "vague assurances" that water rates wouldn't increase. She also questioned whether a $3 million payment from the authority for land parcels, a $1.2 million surplus and $250,000 in annual cell antenna fees would be enough to stave off a rate spike.

"How long before the town exhausts the district's funds and decides to charge us Suffolk County's rates?" she asked.

Bellone said the town has been "very transparent right from the start" and first alerted residents to discussions with the authority in December, holding an open dialogue with civic leaders throughout contract negotiations.

He said rates would be stable for the "foreseeable future" and that ongoing contamination has put the district at risk.

"This is a lifeline to this district," he said, and the agreement makes sure "no matter what, we will continue to provide drinking water to the residents of this district and . . . at the lowest rates possible."

Bellone agreed to look into concerns residents had about certain language in the contract and make adjustments if necessary.