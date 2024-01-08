Crash closes westbound Sunrise Highway in Moriches, Suffolk police say
Suffolk County police are investigating a crash that shut down traffic on Sunrise Highway in Moriches.
The crash occurred at Exit 59 on Sunrise Highway at 12:42 p.m.
All westbound lanes are blocked at Wading River Road due to a serious crash, police said. Police did not have details regarding the extent of injuries.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
