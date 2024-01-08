Long IslandSuffolk

Crash closes westbound Sunrise Highway in Moriches, Suffolk police say

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash that shut down traffic on Sunrise Highway in Moriches.

The crash occurred at Exit 59 on Sunrise Highway at 12:42 p.m.

All westbound lanes are blocked at Wading River Road due to a serious crash, police said. Police did not have details regarding the extent of injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

