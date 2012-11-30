Suspect sought in restaurant-cart theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Friday released surveillance camera photos of a man suspected in the early morning Tuesday theft of equipment from a Huntington restaurant.

The Second Precinct Crime Section seeks the public's help identifying and finding the petty larceny suspect.

The man "went to the rear of La Parma II, located at 452 W. Jericho Tpke., and stole a stainless steel restaurant cart" at about 5 a.m. Monday, the police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has other information about the theft, is asked to make a confidential call to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.