Suspect sought in Rocky Point wallet theft

Seventh Squad detectives released photographs Thursday of a suspect wanted for stealing a wallet from a parked car outside a Rocky Point delicatessen earlier this month, Suffolk County police said.

On March 6, the man took a wallet and other items from a white Nissan Xterra parked outside Brugman's Deli on Route 25A, police said. Among the items lifted was a credit card that later was used to purchase merchandise from a BP gas station.

The photos are from video surveillance at the gas station, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.