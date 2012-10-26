Suspect sought in Southampton jewelry theft

Southampton Village police on Friday released a surveillance camera photograph of a man suspected of stealing a piece of jewelry earlier this month from a retail store, and detectives asked the public's help identifying him.

"While distracting an employee of Rose Jewelers . . . a man reached into a display case and removed a $3,400 American flag pin made of rubies, diamonds and sapphires," the police said in a news alert.

The theft took place at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 11 at the 57 Main St. store, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to make a confidential call to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.