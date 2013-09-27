Suspect sought in theft of '67 Cobra replica

Crime Stoppers and Sixth Squad detectives are trying to determine who stole a 1967 Shelby Cobra replica from a Setauket home, Suffolk County police said Friday.

The car -- black with silver racing stripes -- was stolen from a garage at Rack Lane residence between 2:15 and 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said.

Police also said the car has a New York license plate, HX 24293.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.