Suspect sought in theft of '67 Cobra replica

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the person(s) who stole a 1967 Shelby Cobra replica from a Setauket home. The vehicle was stolen from the garage at 15 Rack Lane between 2:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 14. (Sept. 27, 2013) Credit: SCPD

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

Crime Stoppers and Sixth Squad detectives are trying to determine who stole a 1967 Shelby Cobra replica from a Setauket home, Suffolk County police said Friday.

The car -- black with silver racing stripes -- was stolen from a garage at Rack Lane residence between 2:15 and 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said.

Police also said the car has a New York license plate, HX 24293.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

