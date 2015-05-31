'Suspicious' fire damages blighted, vacant Dix Hills house, officials report

A blighted Dix Hills house was severely damaged early Sunday morning in a fire that Town of Huntington officials said was determined to be of "suspicious" origin.

The vacant house on Carriage Court is on the town's list of blighted homes and is scheduled to be the subject of a hearing Tuesday, A.J. Carter, spokesman for town Supervisor Frank Petrone said in a statement.

The hearing was set to determine whether mold in the house could be cleaned and removed, or if the structure needed to be demolished.

The Suffolk County police arson squad and the Huntington Town fire marshal are investigating the fire. The fire marshal's office attached a notice to the property that it is uninhabitable and will inform the owner that it must be boarded up and secured, officials said.

Town officials are to determine how the fire could affect the blight proceeding. The rear half of the house was destroyed in the fire, said Steve Silverman, spokesman for the Dix Hills Fire Department.