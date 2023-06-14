Residents weigh in on Huntington plan to legalize basement rentals

Residents packed a Huntington Town Board meeting Tuesday night to discuss the merits of legalizing basement apartments and detached structures, with some expressing concerns over potential quality of life issues and others insisting it gives people a decent place to live at a reasonable price.

Town officials are proposing changes that would legalize basement apartments and detached garages as secondary living spaces in single-family homes, measures they say will help boost affordable housing and offer economic relief for residents. Basement apartments were legal up until 2019.

Traffic and environmental concerns, lack of code enforcement and the stress that more people moving into town might place on public services were some of the reasons residents cited in their opposition or concern about the measure.

Those who support the proposal said it’s an opportunity for residents who might otherwise be priced out to stay in Huntington.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, to the anger of some residents, cut down the normal three-minute speaking opportunity to one minute. Some waited up to two hours to get into town hall as public safety officials limited the number of people allowed in the building, as ordered by the fire marshal.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jon Artz of Huntington said he came out at the last minute to hear from both sides.

Artz said if there is another pandemic an overburdened system would not be prepared for more people living in Huntington.

“I don’t know if we’ll be prepared to answer the call,” he said during a five-minute break of the marathon hearing. “I haven’t heard anybody talk about ‘Well, this is how we’re going to handle this.' So I have reservations.”

Supporter Hunter Gross, president of the Huntington Housing Coalition, noted during the break that the town allowed basement apartments from 1991 to 2019.

"This law is ensuring young people, seniors and working families don’t have to leave the town of Huntington,” he said.

Basement apartments were legal in Huntington until 2019, when the town board banned them as part of a larger effort to revise accessory dwelling and affordable housing code.

There are approximately 2,200 accessory dwelling units in the town, town officials said. The Town’s Accessory Dwelling Unit Bureau said roughly 8% to 10% of those are basement apartments. Basement apartments that were approved before the 2019 ban are grandfathered into the town code, town officials said.

If the changes are approved, new units will require owners to install sprinklers and notify the fire marshal sprinklers about their locations, which the fire marshal would share with first responder units.

Board member Joan Cergol, who is co-sponsoring the legislation with fellow board member Dave Bennardo, said if the amendment is approved, it will allow homeowners to use their residences to earn additional income and, in a best-case scenario, boost the amount of affordable housing in Huntington.