Train hits car on tracks in Brentwood

An eastbound Long Island Rail Road train was delayed 50 minutes Monday afternoon after it hit a car on the tracks in Brentwood, the commuter service said.

LIRR spokesman Sal Arena said said a conductor reported the collision with a car at the Fifth Avenue crossing at about 12:45 p.m.

There were no reported injuries to riders on the train, the driver of the car or the car passengers, Arena said.

The car was removed and the commute resumed at about 1:05 p.m., after both the train and tracks were inspected for safety, he said.

The train, which had orginated at Penn Station at 11:13 a.m. and was due in Ronkonkoma at 12:36 p.m., was about 50 minutes late, Arena said.