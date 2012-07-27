Truck causes minor delays on Southern State

A tractor-trailer ended up on the Southern State Parkway in East Farmingdale on Friday morning, but State Police said the situation was not causing major delays and was expected to be resolved quickly.

The big rig drove onto the westbound roadway at Exit 35, Wellwood Avenue, at 6:16 a.m., police said. It did not travel far on the road before coming to a stop in the right lane.

Police said it did not hit anything.

Trucks and commercial vehicles are not authorized to travel on parkways, where warnings indicating truck bans are clearly marked, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Nevertheless, the DOT said this week an average of 13 trucks per month illegally enter state parkways on Long Island, with average of three striking overpasses monthly.