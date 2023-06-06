Pedestrian hit by box truck in Bay Shore seriously injured, police say

A pedestrian struck by a box truck in Bay Shore Monday afternoon was seriously injured, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating the crash that occurred at 4:04 p.m. on 5th Avenue. A pedestrian was attempting to jog from east to west across the road when he was struck by the driver of a 2019 International Box Truck. The truck was heading southbound and the vehicle swerved to avoid the man, but struck him in front of 1724 5th Ave.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious physical injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Motor Carrier Safety Section officers responded to the scene and completed a safety inspection of the truck.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.