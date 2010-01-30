Two-car crash seriously injures Holtsville woman

An 18-year-old Holtsville woman was seriously injured and a passenger in another car was ejected in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on the Sunrise Highway service drive in West Islip, police said.

Chelcea Holfman, 18, of Holtsville is in critical condition at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with a broken leg and a severe head injury, police said.

Kimberly Salijoski, 20, of West Islip, the passenger who was ejected from the other vehicle, is at Good Samaritan in stable condition with a head laceration and a bruised lung.

Police said the crash happened at 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of Udall Road and the eastbound service road.

A 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Maureen Verdillo, 19, of West Islip, with Salijoski riding in the front seat, apparently ran a red light as it was heading southbound on Udall Road, police said.

The Explorer hit a 2001 Hyundai Sonata driven by Holfman, who was driving eastbound on the service road.

Verdillo was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan and released.

Police are asking anyone with information call Third Squad detectives, 631-854-8352.