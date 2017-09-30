Drunken driver crashed into Bay Shore house, police say

A Bay Shore man was charged with drunken driving after he lost control of his car early Saturday and crashed into a house in the hamlet.

There were no injuries although there were people in the home at the time, police said.

Police said Christopher Dowd, 26, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta on Tern Court in Bay Shore when he lost control of the car and struck a house at 4:22 a.m.

Dowd was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

He was arraigned on Saturday afternoon and was ordered held on $5,000 bond or $5,000 cash.

Dowd was also given an additional charge of harassment in the second degree, records show.

Dowd did not have an attorney, according to court records.

He’s due back in court Monday.

With Mark Morales