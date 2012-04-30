Village of Ocean Beach OKs $4.7M budget

Village of Ocean Beach trustees unanimously approved a $4.7 million 2012-13 budget Saturday that includes a scaled-down 3.9 percent tax increase.

"Two weeks ago, we had a budget with a 4.9 percent tax increase, and we've whittled it down," Mayor James Mallott said.

The budget includes slight increases in garbage-collection rates and the "water debt" fee for the village water tower.

The spending plan also includes $25,000 for a new police vehicle. Ocean Beach is the only village on Fire Island with its own police force.

The five-member board voted to bust the state's 2 percent tax cap in March and initially proposed a 4.9 percent increase in early April, said clerk-treasurer Steven Brautigam.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A new contract with Fire Island Ferries that boosts rent at the village-owned ferry terminal allowed the board to keep taxes down and start replacing the $300,000 borrowed from the general fund last year for emergency dock repairs.

Trustees also signed off Saturday on adding a part-time seasonal clerk at $12 an hour and hiring Dimitri Enterprises to fix two village roofs for $218,000, which Brautigam said was the lowest of five bids.

Mallott said he's in talks with the Army Corps of Engineers about plans to build a new ferry terminal -- part of the new contract negotiated with Fire Island Ferries.

Discussions have been under way for months, and the timeline for replacing the old, weather-beaten terminal has been pushed back several times.

About 25 residents attended the meeting in the boathouse.