Village of Patchogue, Town of Brookhaven team up to pave road

Brookhaven Town and Patchogue officials have agreed to split the costs of a $109,000 road-paving project in the village.

Monroe Avenue has been completely renovated, with the entire roadway removed and replaced, Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said Thursday in a news release. The old road material was recycled and used as a base for the new surface, he said.

Town and officials decided to split the project's cost because the east side of the road belongs to Brookhaven and the west side is under the jurisdiction of village officials.

"Working with [Patchogue] Mayor Paul Pontieri, we were able to complete this community enhancement project at less cost to taxpayers," Losquadro said in a statement released by the town Highway Department. "It is very gratifying to know we were able to address the concerns of residents in two separate municipalities with one project."

Patchogue and Brookhaven officials last year also shared the costs of repaving the village's Bay Avenue. That project cost $270,000, officials said.