Village of Port Jefferson to demolish house for parking lot

The chronically parking-challenged Village of Port Jefferson plans to demolish a house and build a parking lot in its place.

The vacant, single-family house on Barnum Avenue, which was purchased by the village for about $260,000, will be torn down in four to six weeks, Mayor Margot J. Garant said in an interview. The village plans to build a parking lot with about 30 to 40 slots, she said.

Garant said village officials have not decided whether to install parking meters at the lot or offer free parking with time limits. The lot will be located near ballfields and the village’s Rocketship Park, which isbeing renovated.

The village board voted unanimously on Wednesday to award a $21,800 contract to demolish the building to F&F Concrete. The board also awarded a contract worth up to $32,000 to Advance Environmental for asbestos removal.

The house on the property is “really dilapidated and falling apart,” Garant said, adding inspectors found mold damage and wood rot.

“It is in very, very dire straits,” she said. “It’s riddled with asbestos ... It’s questionable as to whether or not it’s even habitable.”