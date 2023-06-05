East Hampton realtor and her toddler among victims in Virginia plane crash, father says 

A well-known real estate agent from East Hampton and her two-and-a-half year-old daughter were among four victims killed Sunday when a Cessna Citation, bound for Long Island's MacArthur Airport, crashed Sunday afternoon in a remote, mountainous area of rural Virginia, according to the federal authorities and family members of the victims.

John Rumpel, the plane's owner, told Newsday in an interview that his adopted daughter, Adina Azarian, and their granddaughter, Aria Azarian, died in the fatal crash as they were returning home to eastern Long Island after visiting relatives in North Carolina. Also killed, he said, was the family's live-in nanny and a pilot who worked for the family.

"I don't have anyone else," a tearful Rumpel told Newsday. "Just my wife. I don't have any more children or family."

The fixed-wing Cessna 560 caused a panic over the nation's capital Sunday after the unresponsive pilot flew over restricted airspace, prompting the military to scramble fighter jets, causing a sonic boom that was heard across the region, officials said.

Authorities in Augusta County, Va. located the wreckage about 8 p.m. Sunday — more than four hours after the plane suddenly fell from the sky — in an area reachable only by foot, said Corrine Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.

"It's in a very remote, heavily wooded, mountainous region of Augusta County," Geller said, adding that there were no survivors.

An initial incident report by the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft was destroyed after it crashed "under unknown circumstances" in Waynesboro, Va. with four people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the ground in Virginia and expects to remain at the scene for at least three to four days before sending the "highly fragmented" wreckage to a facility in Delaware, according to lead investigator Adam Gerhardt.

"The most important aspect of why we're here is to look at the perishable evidence," Gerhardt said during a morning news conference. "With the passage of time, it's going to get a lot more difficult to collect that information … Basically everything is on the table until we slowly and methodically remove different components and elements that will be relevant for this for the safety investigation. The airplane, the engines, the weather conditions, pilot qualifications, the maintenance records. All aspects will be, of course, items that have been completely look at."

The plane is not required to have a flight recorder but it is possible and there are other avionics equipment that will have data that they can examine, Gerhardt said. A preliminary report will be released in 10 days and a final report will be released in 12 to 24 months, he said.

Evidence collection and body recovery are still ongoing, Geller said, due to the "remote nature and severity of the crash site."

The official identification of the victims will not be officially released, Geller said, until they are confirmed by a state medical examiner.

The plane was manufactured in 1990 and registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. in Melbourne, Fla. John Rumpel's wife, Barbara Rumpel, is listed as the president of Encore Motors.

This is not the first time tragedy has touched the Rumpel family.

In 1994, the couple's daughter, Victoria Rumpel, of Port Jefferson died in a scuba diving accident, according to Newsday records. Victoria Rumpel's body was found in Long Island Sound a week after she went missing. Her death prompted the couple to build an 11-story assisted living facility, Victoria Landing, named in her honor.

Adina Azarian, 49, is a well known luxury real estate agent from East Hampton, whose work covers the South Fork from Hampton Bays to Montauk.

Azarian has been a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty since 2011, according to Rebecca Bistany, the company's director of operations. Azarian helped launch the firm's NYC Market Center and most recently was an agent at its Woodbury location.

The Rumpels are well known political figures who have donated extensively to former President Donald Trump. Barbara Rumpel is a leading figure within the National Rifle Organization, serving as a member of the group's Women’s Leadership Council since 2002 and an executive committee member of the council since 2012.

The FAA says the Cessna took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee Sunday en route to Islip's MacArthur Airport. The plane made its way to Long Island before inexplicably turning around and heading back in the direction that it came from, according to Flightaware.com, a tracking site.

The aircraft flew straight over Washington, D.C. in some of the most restricted air space in the country, prompting the Pentagon to deploy F-16 fighter jets to intercept the plane at supersonic speeds, causing a sonic boom heard throughout the region, federal officials said.

Flight tracking sites showed the plane suffered a rapid spiraling descent around 3:30 p.m., dropping at a rate of more than 30,000 feet per minute before crashing in St. Mary’s Wilderness.

Michael Canders, director of the aviation center at Farmingdale State College, said the incident appears reminiscent of the 1999 crash of a Learjet that lost cabin pressure and flew aimlessly across the country with professional golfer Payne Stewart aboard. The jet crashed in a South Dakota pasture and six people, who were incapacitated by hypoxia, a lack of oxygen in the brain and body, died.

In one possible scenario, Canders speculated, hypoxia may be to blame for the pilot eventually losing consciousness, and possibly putting the aircraft on autopilot just beforehand.

"You can program into the system where you want the aircraft to go," Canders said. " … The waypoint or the direction that the aircraft was going was to Long Island and then maybe it defaulted back to where the aircraft originated from … Perhaps that aircraft turned around completely on autopilot. None of the crew might have been awake for that part of the flight."

The plane, he said, could have flew on autopilot until it crashed after running out of fuel.

With Cecilia Dowd, Nicholas Spangler and The Associated Press