William Floyd School District officials said Tuesday there will be "appropriate consequences" for the 13-year-old student who police said knowingly gave marijuana gummies to a dozen students Monday.

Eleven of the students, all between the ages of 13 and 14, were transported for hospital treatment after consuming the edibles, which they also knew contained marijuana, Suffolk police said.

They have all been released from the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

As Suffolk police investigate where the teen got the gummies, school district spokesperson James Montalto said the school will take disciplinary action against the student, but he couldn't be more specific about what that entails.

"While we cannot discuss student discipline publicly due to privacy laws, we take this matter seriously and there will be appropriate consequences," Montalto said in a statement.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Montalto said the Moriches school will continue to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs, including edibles.

Suffolk police advised parents to keep cannabis locked up and out of reach of children. If it's suspected that a child has ingested cannabis, police said calls should be made to a poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 or 911.