World War II vet's century well-lived celebrated at West Babylon birthday bash

Like the patriotic songs he sang Thursday in West Babylon during his 100th birthday celebration, John Boller knows heartache by heart.

He learned human suffering serving overseas during World War II, first as an Army infantryman, then as an adjutant reporting casualties back to Washington.

He endured heartbreak on the homefront thrice over, losing his wife and both their sons over a span of 41 years.

But with each tragedy, Boller refused to wallow. His secret to living to 100 is resilience in the face of adversity.

"You got to stay strong," Boller said. "We all suffer ... When people can’t go any further, you got to take the next step."

The Bristal Assisted Living at West Babylon, where Boller has lived since last year, hosted a 100th birthday celebration for him Thursday afternoon, just two days before his family will throw him a party at The Milleridge Inn in Jericho, his relatives said. Before cutting his cake, Boller, and dozens of Bristal residents who gathered to celebrate, sang along to "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "Yankee Doodle."

"The whole family came from Southern California, made the trip just for my birthday," Boller said, grinning at them before the festivities began. "And that, that's the best birthday present I could ever get."

Thursday marked the first time Kaden Adams, one of Boller’s great-grandchildren, was able to see the nearly centenarian in five years due to both distance and the COVID-19 pandemic. Adams said he heeds the words of wisdom the veteran has to offer.

"He keeps saying self-pity has gotten him nowhere in life, and that it’s important to never give up and keep going," Adams, 18, of Oceanside, California, said. "That’s something I hold true to my heart."

Born in Brooklyn on Nov. 23, 1924, Boller grew up in Hollis, Queens, before he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 at age 18.

"I landed in Tunisia, then from there ... fought the Germans in Italy," Boller recalled. His infantry then "chased the Germans all the way up through France and entered Germany."

After returning home in 1945, Boller married his high school sweetheart, Mildred Harrington, and began studying accounting at Pace University to pursue his goal of becoming a bank manager. While the couple lived in Smithtown, Boller worked his way up the ladder to manage different JPMorgan Chase branches in Queens and Nassau County.

In 1967, personal tragedy struck. His wife, who he called "Millie," died of cancer at age 44.

Years later, heartache beckoned again. Boller’s younger of two sons, Billy, died of a brain tumor in 2001. He was 47. Seven years later, his older son, John III, died of a heart attack. He was 58.

"A parent is not supposed to bury kids," he said. "I buried two of them. That tore me apart. But ... you got to keep going."

Despite the anguish he’s seen overseas and lived at home, Boller’s loved ones said his outlook and his love for them never faltered.

"He’s always so positive," said Boller’s granddaughter, Jessamyn Adams, 47, of Oceanside, California "He never forgets a birthday or a Christmas card ... Throughout my childhood, he would be the one to visit me out in California."