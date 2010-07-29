West Islip man, dog reported missing

The family of a missing West Islip man is hoping the public can help find him and his dog.

Michael Taus, 25, and his dog, Romeo, a 2-year-old pit bull, were last seen June 18 at their home on Everdell Avenue by his father, Russel Taus.

The older Taus said he went to his son's home and spent the afternoon looking at new clothes his son was showing off.

"He seemed upbeat . . . and happy," said Russel Taus, 53, of Speonk. "He said he was going out on a date with a girl he met on his computer."

Since that afternoon, friends and family have not seen or heard from Taus, who ran a business detailing cars and boats, and who also built websites on a freelance basis.

And Suffolk police said Thursday that they are mystified.

Michael Taus' car, a 2004 black Volkswagen Jetta, was found running in Elmont on June 24, police said. His bank accounts have not been used since his disappearance and police have no leads on where he may be, according to Suffolk Police Deputy Insp. Gerard McCarthy. Taus' cell phone has also been disconnected.

"The troubling part of the case is the car being found running," McCarthy said. "We're looking to see if anyone out there has any sort of lead on him."

Police said it is unusual that Taus' dog is also missing. "It's bizarre," said McCarthy. "It's a mystery."

Taus' family said it is unlike the young man not to contact his family or friends. "He would never take off and not tell me where he was," Russel Taus said.

He said the younger Taus liked to go to the beach, hang out with friends, and often went to the Planet Fitness gym on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore. Russel Taus also said his son had been on several dating sites in the past weeks and was hoping to find a nice girl.

Police say they have looked into several leads but have not been able to learn his location.

Meanwhile, Taus' family and friends wait anxiously for word about the young man.

"I'm worried that he might be a victim of foul play," said Taus' mother, Barbara Taus, 51, of Islip. "We really want to find him. . . . It's tearing me and his father apart."