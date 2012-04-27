Westhampton man faces Leandra's Law charge
A Westhampton man is charged under Leandra's Law after Southampton Town police said he drove drunk Tuesday in Westhampton with a child in his vehicle.
Charles Kraft, 48, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. near Summit Boulevard, according to a release from the department.
Police did not provide any other information in the release, including the age or gender of the child or whether it was Kraft's.
A call to police seeking more information was not immediately returned.
Kraft was arraigned Wednesday in Southampton Town Justice Court and remanded on $5,000 bail, cash or credit, a court spokeswoman said. He is due back in court Monday.
Under Leandra's Law, passed in November 2009, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed Oct. 11, 2009, in a DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on West Side Highway in Manhattan.