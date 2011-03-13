Woman struck by bullet in N. Babylon

First Squad detectives are investigating an incident in which a bullet hit an 18-year-old woman walking in North Babylon Sunday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the woman had left party at about 1:10 a.m. and was on her way home, walking from Parkway Boulevard in Wyandanch to Centerwood Street in North Babylon.

Police said an altercation broke out between two groups of men and shots were fired. A bullet struck the woman in the upper body, police said.

The woman was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was treated and released, according to a news release.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.