Worker at Melville horse stables killed in golf cart crash

A worker at a Melville horse riding school was killed Monday morning when he crashed a golf cart into the back of a parked tractor trailer, Suffolk police said.

Pedro Martir, 31, who lives on the grounds of the Thomas School of Horsemanship at 250 Round Swamp Rd., was found dead in the golf cart, which he apparently lost control of before hitting the trailer in the back of the property, away from the main area of the stables where he works, police said.

Second Squad detectives are investigating the death. The golf cart was impounded following the 10:45 a.m. accident.