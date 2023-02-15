Reward grows to $100G in case of 1990 car bomb killing of Det. Dennis Wustenhoff

Relatives of a Suffolk County police officer killed by a car bomb explosion in North Patchogue 33 years ago announced a $100,000 reward on Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

The boosted reward is an increase from the $65,000 offered in the case of Det. Dennis Wustenhoff. Two of his daughters announced the reward at a news conference in front of Suffolk County Police headquarters in Yaphank.

Just before noon on Feb. 15, 1990, Wustenhoff left his North Patchogue home, attempted to start a Cadillac Eldorado, and died three hours later after a bomb exploded through the vehicle.

In February 2020, then-Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart announced the FBI would review the case. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that led to an arrest, and police unions along with private donors also offered thousands of dollars.

But more than three decades later, the case remains unsolved.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Another police officer was identified as a suspect in the immediate aftermath of the killing — police sources told Newsday at the time that Wustenhoff had had an affair with the man's wife — but no charges were brought.

His relatives have spoken about the contributions Wustenhoff made to his family, his community, and the police department.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said he could not discuss any new details in the case.

He pleaded for the public to come forth with information that could finally resolve the case.