Yaphank man killed in East Moriches when SUV hits tree, cops say

A Suffolk County police officer looks over a mangled sport...

A Suffolk County police officer looks over a mangled sport utility vehicle after it crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2016, killing the driver in East Moriches. Police said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on Montauk Highway just west of Bay Avenue. Credit: Ed Betz

By Lisa Irizarry and Rachel Udalisa.irizarry@newsday.com,rachel.uda@newsday.com

A Yaphank man was killed Sunday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was driving in East Moriches left the road and struck a tree, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the victim as Thomas Kenny, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. as Kenny was driving a 2002 Mazda Tribute east on Montauk Highway, just west of Bay Avenue, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved and the SUV was impounded for a safety check.

