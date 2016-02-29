Yaphank man killed in East Moriches when SUV hits tree, cops say

A Yaphank man was killed Sunday morning when the sport utility vehicle he was driving in East Moriches left the road and struck a tree, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the victim as Thomas Kenny, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. as Kenny was driving a 2002 Mazda Tribute east on Montauk Highway, just west of Bay Avenue, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved and the SUV was impounded for a safety check.