Long Island

Sunrise Highway crash: One person killed in Shirley

By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

A portion of Sunrise Highway in Shirley remained closed Friday evening while detectives investigated a fatal car accident that occurred several hours earlier, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to calls of a two-vehicle crash on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway between Horseblock Road and William Floyd Parkway.

Police confirmed one person was killed in the accident and two others were injured, but did not immediately identify them Friday evening.

All westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway between Exits 57 and 58 remained closed as of 5:30 p.m., Suffolk police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

