Swimming allowed again at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills 

Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills reopened for swimming Friday morning, although at Hither Hills only waist-deep swimming would be allowed, according to a staffer answering calls for the beach's general line.

Status of town and county beaches on the Atlantic was mixed — some were open and some closed because of what local officials said were dangerous surf conditions.

A combination of Hurricane Franklin and a rare supermoon had led to dangerous conditions and major flooding at Jones Beach and beach erosion at Hither Hills in Montauk, Robert Moses State Park and Gilgo Beach, state officials said.

Swimming was prohibited Thursday at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"Dangerous surf conditions have eased considerably, however there are still concerns regarding rip currents and high surf with crashing waves at the shore break," Gorman said Thursday evening.

He did not immediately comment Friday morning, but a spokesman for the state’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department said state beaches had reopened and that an official announcement was forthcoming.

In Long Beach Friday, city spokesman John McNally said swimming was prohibited because “surf just kicked up considerably.” Officials there will reevaluate at midday, he said.

Oyster Bay's Tobay Beach was scheduled to reopen for swimming at 11 a.m., said town spokesman Brian Nevin in an email.

East Hampton and Southampton beaches were also open for swimming.

Swimming had also been prohibited or restricted Thursday at beaches in Hempstead and at Nassau County’s Nickerson Beach, but representatives for those municipalities could not immediately be reached Friday morning.

Babylon beaches were never closed, though swimming was discouraged Thursday and most residents stayed out of the water, town spokesman Ryan Bonner said.

Suffolk County was allowing swimming at Smith Point and Cupsogue county parks Thursday, according to its press office.

Some flooding persisted on Jones Beach Friday morning.

The expansive sand area from Field 6 to Field 2 had been underwater Wednesday night except for some areas closer to the parking field, Gorman said on Thursday.

Parks officials, he said, built a wall of sand to prevent the flooding of the park's Central Mall and used bulldozers to create massive trenches to help hundreds of thousands of gallons of water recede back into the ocean. Video taken Thursday showed the massive amounts of water gushing through the trenches and back into the ocean.

Despite the flooding, there appeared to be no signs of beach erosion at Jones Beach, according to Gorman.

"Right now you have a tremendous amount of standing water on the sand," Gorman said Thursday. "We will probably have standing water remaining, but our goal is to have a significant amount of sand beachfront available for the public tomorrow."

The high rip current warning was expected to remain in effect through Friday evening.

Wednesday night's supermoon was partly to blame for the flooding, as its intensified gravitational pull makes tides higher. Then, there were also the storms in the Atlantic at the same time.

