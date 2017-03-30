Free tax filing events in Bellmore, Huntington Station

Two free tax filing events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, when low- and middle-income Long Island taxpayers can take advantage of e-filing assistance from New York State Tax Department employees.

Long Island taxpayers with adjusted gross household incomes of $64,000 or less in 2016 are eligible and will be able to electronically prepare and file their tax returns using free online software.

“We want to help more taxpayers discover the ease and benefits of e-filing,” acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Nonie Manion said in a statement. “The tax preparation software can help ensure that they don’t overlook valuable deductions and credits, such as earned income tax credits, that they’re entitled to receive.”

The error rate for e-filed returns is 20 times lower than it is for paper returns, speeding processing and refunds, according to the Tax Department.

Since the tax filing season started in January, the state Tax Department has been partnering with libraries and other organizations to provide free tax return filing assistance to thousands of taxpayers.

To provide this service to more New Yorkers, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has authorized additional one-day filing events on Long Island and elsewhere.

Tax Department employees will be at the two following events to answer questions about the software:

Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Huntington Opportunity Research Center, 1264 New York Ave., Huntington Station.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bellmore Memorial Library, 2288 Bedford Ave.

The Tax Department urges taxpayers to bring:

A copy of last year’s tax return, if available.

A photo identification, driver’s license, or state-issued non-driver ID (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)

Birth dates and Social Security numbers for you, your spouse, and dependents

Your proof of income (wages, interest, and dividend statements).

Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 and any other documents showing additional income.

Forms 1095-A, B, or C, Affordable Healthcare Statement.

Your Health Insurance Exemption Certificate (if received).

Supporting documents for any credits you’re claiming.Bank account and routing numbers (such as a blank check).

Your prior year adjusted gross income.

Taxpayers with an adjusted gross household income of $64,000 or less who cannot attend a free-filing event can access software at www.tax.ny.gov to file both their federal and state tax returns for free (search: free file).

The Tax Department provides a secure, encrypted system to protect a filer’s personal and confidential information.