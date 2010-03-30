Teens accused of painting swastika at supermarket

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday and charged with painting a swastika on the bathroom wall of a Franklin Square supermarket, police said.

Walter Canteel, 17, of Franklin Square, was charged with first-degree aggravated harassment, police said, and a 15-year-old with him was arrested and turned over to the juvenile aide bureau.

Canteel and the other teen spraypainted the swastika at the Best Yet Supermarket at 696 Dogwood Ave., about 5:10 p.m., Nassau police said.

The store's manager was able to stop the 15-year-old before he fled the area, police said. The manager held him for authorities, police said.

Canteel was arrested at his home, police said.