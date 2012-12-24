Thunderbirds set to headline at Jones Beach next year, says state

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline next year's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation Historic Preservation said Monday.

It will mark the fourth appearance of the demonstration squadron at the show sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, and scheduled for May 25 and May 26.

Rose Harvey, Commissioner, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said the Navy Blue Angels will perform at the show in 2014.

Almost 400,000 spectators watched this year's show over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the agency said.

Also appearing at the 2013 show will be the Army Golden Knights, a precision parachute team, and the Navy F-18 Super Hornet.