Joe Mele, 24, East End

Followers: 27,400,000

Known for: Comedy skits with his dad

Mele dropped out of Binghamton University to focus on TikTok. “It was always a dream of mine to become a full-time content creator,” he says. “I saw how much fun it looked like they were having.”

He enlisted his father, Frank, 59, who is retired, to star with him in video skits. “Everybody loves my dad. He’s a character. We’re always cracking jokes,” Mele says. Their first video together, posted in 2019, had 13,000 views within a few hours, he says. “That one video sparked the whole domino effect, the snowball effect,” he says.

Mele’s followers grew, and he started posting up to three to four comedy videos a day that he calls “family friendly and wholesome.” Some will feature his mom, Karen, 57, or his brother, Nick, 29. He’s now got more than 27 million followers and most of his videos meet his goal of at least 1 million views. It’s not unusual for his videos to hit 30 to 50 million views.