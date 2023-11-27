Nicholas Russo, 18, Amityville

Followers: 10,600

Known for: Testing local bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches

Russo says he gets recognized by employees at Long Island delis. “A decent amount of places, there’ll be a kid my age who says ‘I’ve seen you on TikTok,’” Russo says.

His social media stint began in 2020 when he was a rising high school sophomore. He and a group of friends would meet at The Better Bagel in Amityville and post what they were eating for fun on Snapchat. One of Russo’s friends suggested they make a video of him to post on TikTok.

That video of Russo taste-testing a Long Island breakfast staple at The Better Bagel – the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich – “blew up” to 10,000 views, he says. Russo kept doing the same at shops suggested by his followers, reporting on “the pull” – how much cheese oozes out when he separates the sandwich in two – and the amount of bacon and type of roll.

Russo worked at a deli during high school, so he says he has enough expertise to pass judgment. “The video that really sent me over the roof was Wally’s Bagels in North Babylon,” he says; it’s his most viewed video at 86,000-plus.

Russo is on a hiatus right now because he just started at Farmingdale State College and is adjusting to the demands of college life, he says.