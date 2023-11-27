Rohan Murphy, 39, Islip

Followers: 8,300

Known for: Youth inspirational speaking

Murphy uses his TikTok platform to help him gain exposure for his “dream job” – motivational speaking at elementary and middle school assemblies across the country.

Murphy was born with his legs facing backwards – his kneecaps and feet were in the opposite direction, he says. At age 4, he had his legs amputated. The plan was for him to wear prosthetic legs, but his residual limbs weren’t able to bear the weight, so he stopped using them: “It’s like wearing shackles,” he says. “Why ninot just embrace who I am?”

Murphy goes to schools across the country talking about goal setting and overcoming adversity. He talks about how he has become successful as a wrestler in high school and at Penn State University, he says. “They’re always surprised,” he says. “Once I go down to a wrestling practice and roll around on a mat with them, they get it.”

During visits to schools, he’ll take videos with the students and post them. “I’m always looking for different ways to promote myself, put myself out there,” he says.