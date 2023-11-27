Suha Syed, 21, Jericho

Followers: 85,000

Known for: Following Trends

Syed says she joined TikTok “begrudgingly” in 2020 because she had a lot of time to fill during the pandemic, when she was living at her childhood home in Jericho (where she still lives) and taking classes at SUNY Old Westbury. “It was a nice distraction and a nice way to connect with people in a way that didn’t require me to leave my house,” she says.

She films and edits her videos on her own; many are less than 10 seconds long and picture her face with her message in writing. She tries to post daily. “I do like to follow trends as much as a I can. A new movie, an album release, a concert or festival,” she says. For example, she posted about the “Barbie” movie and often invokes Taylor Swift.

She also likes to dispel stereotypes, she says. Being a visible Muslim wearing a hijab on social media gives her the chance to “reclaim the narrative” of how Muslims are perceived, she says. “If it is something that affects me or people who look like me, it’s definitely a responsibility and something I’m grateful to raise awareness about,” she says. “I’ve always been a loud, outspoken type of person.”