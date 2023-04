Renata Rojas, a member of the Long Island Divers Association, talks about her lifelong dream of visiting the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. In 2022, Rojas visited the doomed steamship with OceanGate Expeditions. NewsdayTV's Meredith Garofalo has the story. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp; Steve Peredo, OceanGate Expeditions, Renata Rojas