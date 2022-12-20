Long Island's top stories from 2022
From a new Wegman's to Michael Valva's trial, see which stories Long Islanders were most interested in over all of 2022.
Wegmans plans its first LI store, high-end grocer says
The grocer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot store on 8.5 acres in Lake Grove.
Three LI hospitals ranked among best in U.S.
Three Long Island hospitals are among the nation's top-performing medical centers, while three others ranked at the bottom, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported.
These LI towns had the fiercest competition for homes
In some areas, two-thirds of homes sell for above asking price. See how hot your town is.
Jury finds former NYPD officer Valva guilty of murder in death of 8-year-old son
The jury began deliberating just after 11 a.m. Friday and rendered its verdict just after 7 p.m. The jury listened to the 911 call Valva made on the morning Thomas died, as well as a video that captured audio from inside the home that morning.
An off-duty Suffolk police officer escaped alcohol testing after a car crash that fractured 2-year-old Riordan Cavooris' skull.
The department suspended Officer David Mascarella and a second officer in secret, after fellow police gave the DA no way to prove whether Mascarella was intoxicated.
LI teen's harrowing and inspiring journey to become a high school wrestling champ
Dunia Sibomana came to LI in 2015 to undergo facial reconstruction surgeries. Now an eighth-grader in Long Beach, he is a Nassau wrestling champion. "Life is good. I am very happy," Sibomana said.
LIRR's 1980s-era train cars back in fleet, with M9s on wait-list
The Long Island Rail Road's "M3" train cars, with their wood-paneled walls and duct-taped upholstery, will return to the lineup by year's end, the railroad said.
Ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano sentenced to 12 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano to 12 years in prison in a bribery case that stretched several years and turned a once-popular Republican leader into a disbarred attorney and felon.