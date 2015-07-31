Tori Saunders, 22, of Manhattan, charged in shooting of off-duty NYPD officer, police say

A 22-year-old Manhattan man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the robbery and shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn, authorities said early Friday.

Tori Saunders, of 228 W. 62nd St., was charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, robbery and other related charges, the NYPD said.

Saunders' arrest came after he spent more than 24 hours in NYPD custody as a suspect in the officer's shooting.

He was taken into custody early Wednesday evening in Oceanside, police said, by members of the regional fugitive task force as he sat in a blue BMW near Merrick Road and Yorktown Street.

Investigators took him back to Queens, where NYPD detectives spent much of Thursday questioning him, police said.

Officer Tramaine Oxley was shot Tuesday night as he sat in his Range Rover with family members in East New York after attending a basketball tournament, police said.

Oxley, who was off duty, was in the front passenger seat of the SUV on Linden Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when two men jumped out of a dark-colored BMW and approached the Range Rover, police said.

The suspects, one toting a gun, then attempted to open the driver's side door of Oxley's SUV, police said, adding that the pair grabbed cash and jewelry before fleeing on foot.

Oxley and his passengers drove away but soon faced the suspects again on Linden Boulevard at Bradford Street, police said.

The suspects opened fired on the occupants of the Ranger Rover, striking Oxley, police said. Despite his wounds, Oxley returned fire from his service weapon, police said.

The suspects again fled on foot, police said.

Oxley was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

An update on the officer's condition was not available early Friday.

Investigators took a second male suspect into custody, but as of early Friday police had not filed charges against him, police said.

Arraignment information was not available early Friday for Saunders, who also faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.