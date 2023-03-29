Feds: Long Island clinic to provide aid for deaf patients

Long Island-based Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will provide sign-language interpreters to patients who are deaf or hard of hearing, settling a federal lawsuit accusing its employees of refusing a client's request for related services.

The settlement follows a deaf woman's allegation in January 2020 that employees at the Massapequa clinic refused to provide her with an American Sign Language interpreter during her medical appointment, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District.

“This Office is deeply committed to protecting the civil rights of all individuals and will not hesitate to vigorously enforce the laws protecting people with disabilities when necessary,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Today’s resolution ensures that the deaf and hard of hearing will be able to effectively and efficiently communicate with health care professionals at Total Orthopedics locations throughout New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.”

Attorneys for Total Orthopedics and management for the clinic did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. The company operates five clinics on Long Island and a sixth in Bayside, Queens, according to its website.

In court documents detailing the settlement, the clinic denied the allegations "in their entirety."

“This settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of any liability, wrongdoing, or unlawful conduct [by] any party," read part the documents. "The parties expressly understand and agree that they have entered into this settlement agreement to avoid the costs and uncertainty of litigation.”

Total Orthopedics agreed to pay the woman $1,500 and will provide sign-language interpreters to any patients who are deaf or hard of hearing. They also agreed to update their training materials and annual training for staff. The company will also post notices in its clinics and website about the availability of hearing services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will ensure the clinics comply with the settlement, according to federal prosecutors.

The settlement could have ripple effects and give rise to other medical clinics offering services for the deaf as mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Dr. Chris Rosa, President & CEO of The Albertson-based Viscardi Center, a network of nonprofits dedicated to eliminating barriers for people with disabilities.

“I think as far as we're concerned, this should have always been the standard. This agreement is an affirmation of core principles and I hope it will get the attention for entities in the health care industry,” Rosa said. “Among other things, it ensures the deaf and hard of hearing are able to communicate medical issues.”