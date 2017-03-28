Towns briefs

EAST HAMPTON

Engineer recommeds emergency room site

A traffic engineer has recommended that a satellite emergency room facility in East Hampton be built on Pantigo Place in Wainscott because it would create less traffic than if it were at two other locations considered by town officials.

After conducting a traffic study, Ron Hill, who works as a consultant for the town, said he found the Pantiago Place site, next to Town Hall, to be a “more central location” than potential sites on Daniels Hole Road and Stephen Hands Path.

Pantigo Place is used by about 8,000 vehicles per day. An average of about 21,000 vehicles travel on Stephen Hands Path each day. Hill did not disclose vehicle traffic on Daniels Hole Road.

The Pantigo Place site “was the better of the three,” Hill said at a March 21 work session. “Ambulances can have a quicker response time, and that would be fairer to the community.”

Southampton Hospital officials last year proposed creating a satellite emergency room and urgent care facility in East Hampton. About 17,000 East Hampton residents travel at least 14 miles annually to get to the closest hospital facility.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About 4,000 ambulances travel from East Hampton to Southampton Hospital each year, said Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell.

A satellite facility would bring about 120 to 150 vehicles each hour on average, Hill said.

The sites at Pantigo Place and 110 Stephen Hands Path host athletic fields and facilities.

— RACHELLE BLIDNER

PORT WASHINGTON

Village reviewing

Target application

A new 48,000-square-foot Target may soon arrive in the Village of Port Washington North.

The village board is reviewing the retailer’s application to open in the former location of a King Kullen in the Soundview Marketplace shopping center on Shore Road.

The board will likely render a decision on the application next month, said Mayor Bob Weitzner.

Should the board approve the project, Target would also need to obtain a building permit. The store has a projected opening date of October.

The Soundview Marketplace shopping center has a “handful” of vacant storefronts, which the village board is hoping will attract new owners once Target arrives to the village.

“The talk around town has continued to be upbeat and positive,” Weitzner said. “That shopping center really did need some positive news.”

The next board of trustees meeting is scheduled for April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 3 Pleasant Ave.

— CHRISTINE CHUNG

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Board votes to tear

down vacant homes

The Brookhaven Town Board has voted to tear down vacant houses in Port Jefferson Station and East Moriches if their owners do not repair them.

Town officials said the houses, on Maple Avenue in Port Jefferson Station and Paquatuck Avenue in East Moriches, were in violation of numerous town building codes and were unfit for occupancy. The Port Jefferson Station home had been occupied by squatters in 2015, has an illegal rear deck and violated state fire codes, assistant town attorney Penni McGrath said.

The town board voted unanimously Thursday to tear down the houses unless their owners agree within about 30 days to restore the structures. The cost of razing the homes and removing demolition debris would be added to the homeowners’ property tax bills, officials said.

A person who said he represented the Moriches house owners told the town board the owners would arrange to have the home demolished.

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said the owners of a third vacant house, on Beachfern Road in Center Moriches, also agreed to demolish their home.

— CARL MACGOWAN

BETHPAGE

Legislators to host water quality event

Nassau County Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville) and Legis. Laura M. Schaefer (R-Westbury) will host a town hall meeting in Bethpage tomorrow to discuss water quality concerns.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the John F. Kennedy Middle School, 500 Broadway.

Representatives from the Bethpage Water District will be present to answer questions.

Bethpage is home to a more than 600-acre site where from the 1930s to the 1990s the U.S. Navy and what is now Northrop Grumman tested, developed and manufactured aircraft and vehicles for space exploration, including the Apollo Lunar Module.

Groundwater contamination was discovered in the 1940s and the site was added to the state Superfund list in 1983. Several cleanup plans are in place to address soil contamination and a number of groundwater plumes that officials say put the drinking water supplies of 250,000 people at risk.

Over the years, the Bethpage Water District has spent millions of dollars to build new wells and install treatment systems to remove contaminants before the water is released to the public.

For more information, contact Walker at 516-571-6217 or Schaefer at 516-571-6214.

— EMILY C. DOOLEY

GLEN COVE

Model condos open

at Garvies Point

Potential residents of the first Garvies Point condominium building slated to rise on Glen Cove’s waterfront can now visit a model home.

Sales of the 167 condos in the five-story Beacon are expected to begin in late spring. The model home, which was unveiled March 23, is at the Garvies Point Welcome Center.

The 167 units are the first of 1,110 condos and rental apartments in the Garvies Point project, which when complete also is to include several parks, stores, marinas, offices, restaurants, an esplanade and a boardwalk.

Uniondale-based RXR Glen Isle Partners is slated to start construction of The Beacon within the next few months. Prices for the units are expected to range between $550,000 and $2 million.

Glen Cove-based Studio Grella designed the model for the units, which, according to an RXR news release, will include “a classically contemporary look” with 8-foot windows, marble and porcelain bathroom floors and other amenities. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will range in size from 897 to 2,052 square feet.

The Beacon is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019. Construction of a 387-unit apartment building began this month, RXR said. It also is expected to be finished by the spring of 2019.

Sales will occur as two lawsuits seeking to annul city approval of Garvies Point remain active. A Supreme Court judge in Nassau County dismissed the suits in August, but the plaintiffs — the Village of Sea Cliff in one suit, 105 area residents in another — are appealing.

— DAVID OLSON